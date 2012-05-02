版本:
Mexican drinks co Femsa says 1st-qtr profit rises

May 2 Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a 6 percent jump in first-quarter profit.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit rose to 2.318 billion pesos ($181 million) from 2.181 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

