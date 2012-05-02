Mexican drinks co Femsa says 1st-qtr profit rises

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a 6 percent jump in first-quarter profit.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit rose to 2.318 billion pesos ($181 million) from 2.181 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.