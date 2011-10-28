版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 20:36 BJT

Mexico's FEMSA reports higher 3rd qtr profit

Oct 28 Mexican bottling and retail company FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) on Friday said its third-quarter profit rose 7.6 percent from the year earlier period.

The company said quarterly profit climbed to 4.239 billion pesos ($305 million), compared to 3.940 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

