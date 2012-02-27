UPDATE 1-Mexican drinks firm Femsa posts jump in profit

* Q4 profit 5.367 bln pesos up from 4.939 bln pesos yr ago
* Q4 revenue up 24 pct
Feb 27 Mexican beverage and retail company
Femsa reported an 8.7 percent increase in
fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, helped by the opening of new
convenience stores and a pick-up in bottled drinks sales.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to 5.367 billion pesos ($384
million) from 4.939 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 24 percent to 56.834 billion pesos from 45.664
billion pesos.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa
with Coca-Cola Co, also runs the Oxxo chain of
convenience stores.
Femsa said it opened 1,135 new Oxxo stores in 2011, helping
boost sales.
Bottling unit Coke Femsa earlier reported a 6 percent rise
in profit, helped by a jump in sales that was slightly offset by
higher costs.
The bottler, which went on an acquisition spree last year,
said it spent more on marketing and integrating new bottlers
during the quarter.