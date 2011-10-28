UPDATE 2-Mexico's Femsa reports higher 3rd-quarter profit

* Q3 profit 4.239 bln pesos vs 3.940 bln pesos yr earlier

Oct 28 Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) said on Friday that third-quarter earnings rose 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Femsa, which runs the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, said its quarterly profit climbed to 4.239 billion pesos ($305 million) from 3.940 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 18.8 percent to 50.807 billion pesos from 42.782 billion pesos.

FEMSA, which has been aggressively expanding its Oxxo chain, opened 185 new stores in the third quarter to finish September with 9,148 shops.

The new store openings boosted revenue at the division, but Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fernandez said in a statement: "We have to be cautious given the delicate economic environment that we continue to face."

Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX), the company's bottling joint venture with Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), also bolstered earnings after reporting a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday. [ID:nN1E79K1TF]

Femsa has a 20 percent stake in Heineken, which it received after selling its beer division to the Dutch brewer last year. Heineken (HEIN.AS) surprised with stronger-than-expected revenue in the third quarter. [ID:nL5E7LQ0Q8] ($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)