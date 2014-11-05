版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 01:06 BJT

Femsa to invest $1.1 bln in Mexico, $500 mln in Philippines

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexican bottler Femsa plans to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico in 2015 and nearly $500 million over the next three years in the Philippines, company executives said on Wednesday.

The company also plans to invest $250 million in a plant in Colombia in 2015, executives said at an event in Mexico City. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Elinor Comlay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐