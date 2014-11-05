Femsa to invest $1.1 bln in Mexico, $500 mln in Philippines

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexican bottler Femsa plans to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico in 2015 and nearly $500 million over the next three years in the Philippines, company executives said on Wednesday.

The company also plans to invest $250 million in a plant in Colombia in 2015, executives said at an event in Mexico City. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Elinor Comlay)