Mexico's Femsa says expects 2017 capex of $1.3 bln

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it expected consolidated capital expenditures of $1.3 billion in 2017.

Executives said on an analyst call that some $770 million of that would be in subsidiary Coca-Cola Femsa.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
