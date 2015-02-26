Mexico's Femsa reports a 45 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 45 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a quarterly profit of 7.254 billion pesos ($492 million), compared to a profit of 4.988 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)