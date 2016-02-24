UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa's profit falls in Q4 despite bumper revenues

(Adds revenue, details on retail business expenses)
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican bottling and retail
company Femsa on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter
profit fell by a quarter, as higher operating and administrative
expenses at its retail business offset a bumper revenue.
The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience
stores, reported a profit of 5.436 billion pesos ($315.8
million), compared with a profit of 7.254 billion pesos in the
October-December period a year earlier.
Femsa said revenue climbed 28 percent to 89.469 billion
pesos, helped by the opening of new Oxxo stores as well as the
addition of pharmacies acquired last year.
Those new store openings added to higher operating costs,
however. Femsa also said its administrative costs climbed as the
company made organizational changes "in preparation for further
growth of new operations, particularly drugstores."
Femsa has been on a buying spree in the last couple of
years, expanding its retail business by buying up pharmacy
chains, gasoline stations and fast-food operators.
The Monterrey-based company said it opened 1,208 Oxxo stores
in 2015. The convenience stores operate across Mexico and
Colombia.
Femsa's bottling business, Coca-Cola Femsa, on
Tuesday reported a slightly higher fourth-quarter profit, helped
by higher drink prices.
Femsa also holds a 20 percent stake in Dutch brewer Heineken
, and lower quarterly profit at that company also
dampened the Mexican company's consolidated results, Femsa said.
Femsa shares were down more than 3 percent at 168.00 pesos
in morning trading, amid a 1.75 percent drop in Mexico's
benchmark stock index.
($1 = 17.2120 at end Dec)
