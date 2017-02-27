版本:
Mexico's Femsa 4th-qtr profit rises 23 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.

Net profit at the company rose to 6.673 billion pesos ($323 milion).

($1 = 20.64 pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
