UPDATE 3-Guitar-maker Fender Musical files for IPO

* Says to raise up to $200 mln in IPO
* Says to apply to list on the Nasdaq under symbol "FNDR"
* Says to use part of proceeds to pare down debt
March 8 Fender Musical Instruments Corp,
whose guitars have been used by music legends Jimi Hendrix, Eric
Clapton, Mark Knopfler and Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, filed
with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $200 million in
an initial public offering.
Formed in the 1940s by Leo Fender, Fender was the first to
mass-produce solid-body Spanish-style electric guitars,
including the iconic Stratocaster.
It was sold to television network CBS in 1965. When CBS
started selling off its non-media businesses, then Fender Chief
Executive William Schultz teamed up with some of the company's
international distributors and bought out Fender in 1984.
Schultz and his family trust still own about 6 percent of
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Fender, according to the company's
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Private equity firm Weston Presidio owns a 43 percent stake.
"Fender is using a window of opportunity here to get into
portfolios of funds that look for strong brands," Josef
Schuster, founder of Chicago-based IPO investment firm IPOX
Schuster, told Reuters.
"It is a leader in its field. I think there will be demand
for its stock."
J.P. Morgan, Baird, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Wells Fargo
Securities would be underwriting the offering, Fender said in
the filing. The company plans to use about $100 million of the
proceeds to pay off debt.
Since part of the debt repayment will be made to some of the
banks underwriting the offering, Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) regulations require the offering to have a
qualified independent underwriter, the filing said.
William Blair & Company would act as the independent
underwriter in the offering.
The number of shares to be offered -- a portion of which
will be sold by some stockholders -- and the price range for the
offering have not yet been determined, Fender said.
The company, which had net sales of $700.6 million in the
fiscal year ended Jan. 31, said it plans to apply to list on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "FNDR."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.