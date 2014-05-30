Conveyor belt-maker Fenner warns on full-year profit

May 30 Fenner Plc, a maker of conveyor
belts for the mining industry, warned it might miss market
expectations for full-year profit due to weakness in the U.S.
coal sector and its failure to clinch an Australian iron ore
contract.
Fenner, which has been hit by a slowdown in the global
mining industry, said underlying pretax profit would be 10 to 15
percent lower than Bloomberg's current market estimate of 77.6
million pounds ($129.72 million).
($1 = 0.5982 British pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)