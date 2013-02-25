版本:
Finland's Fennovoima: Toshiba sole candidate for large reactor

HELSINKI Feb 25 Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said Japan's Toshiba was now the sole supplier candidate for its planned nuclear power plant in northern Finland, dropping Areva.

Fennovoima said it was now looking at the possibility of a medium-sized reactor and that Areva, in addition to Toshiba and and Russia's Rosatom, could be suitable suppliers for such a project.

Fennovoima said it had decided to look into smaller reactors following the exit of its top investor German utility E.ON .
