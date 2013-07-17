UPDATE 4-Barclays to fight $453 mln power fine in U.S. court

By David Sheppard and Steve Slater
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 17 Barclays will
contest a record $453 million fine imposed by a U.S. energy
regulator against the British bank and four of its power
traders, setting up a likely federal court battle.
The fines, which were upheld by the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Tuesday, confirm the top U.S.
energy cop will pursue its most ambitious market manipulation
case to date.
For Barclays, the sanction is the latest of a series of
scandals that include a $450 million fine by U.S. and UK
regulators for rigging global benchmark interest rates last
year.
But unlike its settlement over Libor (London Interbank
Offered Rate), where the bank accepted wrongdoing, it has fought
the FERC allegations from the start.
FERC first proposed the fines in October 2012 over alleged
manipulation of Californian and other western power markets by
the British bank in the last decade.
Tuesday's ruling said FERC commissioners agreed with earlier
findings by regulatory staff, which said the bank deliberately
lost money in physical power markets to benefit its financial
positions between 2006 and 2008, and that the Barclays traders
knew their activity was unlawful.
FERC also ordered Barclays to hand back $34.9 million in
"unjust profits" to low-income home energy assistance programs
in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington to benefit
electricity customers there.
"We have cooperated fully with the FERC investigation,"
Barclays spokesman Marc Hazelton said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We intend to vigorously defend this matter."
The case will likely now move to a federal court.
The bank said on Wednesday it believed its trading "was
legitimate and in compliance with applicable law" and the
penalty assessed by FERC is without basis.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, who took the helm
last year, is trying to rebuild the bank's battered reputation
and repair testy relationships with regulators.
One of his first moves was to tackle the investment banking
business criticised for a free-wheeling culture and accused of
paying staff too much.
Jenkins said in April he wanted his bank "to become a model
of constructive engagement with regulators", but has admitted
turning the bank around could take at least five years.
Barclays shares were up 0.5 percent at 309.8 pence by 1542
GMT, in line with a firmer European banking index.
TEST OF POWERS
The U.S. case is expected to be a major test of FERC's
enforcement powers, expanded by Congress in 2005 legislation
that had its genesis in the Enron electricity manipulation
scandals in the western United States earlier in the decade.
FERC has also told U.S. bank JP Morgan it intends to
take action against it and some staff over alleged power trading
manipulation, which the bank has said it will vigorously defend.
Deutsche Bank paid $1.7 million in January to
settle allegations it manipulated electricity markets in
California in 2010.
Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate's Energy and Natural
Resources Committee, said FERC sent a strong message to traders
and banks.
"Consumers have the right to heat and power their homes
without fear that traders are stacking the deck against them to
rack up unjust profits," Wyden said in a statement.
The FERC order said the bank must pay $435 million within 30
days, while the managing director of the power trading team,
Scott Connelly, must pay $15 million.
FERC said three other traders involved in the scheme must
pay fines of $1 million each.
The FERC initial investigation uncovered emails and instant
messages that Barclays has termed "unfortunate." The four
traders boasted how "fun" it was to "crap on" physical power
prices on the West Coast.
They no longer work at the bank, for reasons unrelated to
the investigation, a source familiar with the matter said.
Barclays effectively quit the energy trading business in the
Western United States in 2011.
A former FERC enforcement director said that if Barclays
refuses to pay the fine, agency staff will likely file an action
in a U.S. District Court.
It would be the first time an energy market manipulation
case from FERC would be considered in such a venue, said Susan
Court, FERC's director of enforcement from 2005 to 2009.