FERC approves $1.5 mln settlement with Deutsche Bank

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jan 22 A unit of German bank Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 million to settle allegations by federal energy regulators of power market manipulation in California, according to an order on Tuesday.
In the order, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Deutsche Bank also agreed to disgorge "unjust profits" of $172,645.
The bank neither admits nor denies the violations, according to the order.
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing