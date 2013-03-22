版本:
FERC rejects Enbridge's expansion of Sandpiper oil pipeline

WASHINGTON, March 22 Federal regulators said on Friday they rejected an extension of Enbridge's $2.5 billion Sandpiper pipeline project that would move oil from North Dakota to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the extension, a key part of Enbridge's plan for overall expansion in North America, saying that its proposed rate structure was not supported by existing regulations.

