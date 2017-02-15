Ferrara Candy's private equity owner takes company off block -sources

Feb 15 Private equity firm L Catterton has
decided to not sell Ferrara Candy Co after running an auction
for the maker of candy such as Fruit Stripe gum and Now & Later
chews, people familiar with the situation said this week.
L Catterton had put Ferrara up for sale about six months ago
after receiving inquiries from other companies and private
equity firms. Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp had come
close to buying Ferrara, Reuters reported last month, but the
two parties could not agree on a price.
L Catterton was hoping a deal would value Ferrara at more
than $1.3 billion, including debt, according to the sources.
Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ferrara had also filed for
an initial public offering (IPO) under the Jobs Act, which
allows companies with less than $1 billion in revenue to file
confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Still, it has no immediate plans to go public, the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity because the information is
confidential. L Catterton and Ferrara declined to comment.
Ferrara's origins date back to 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara
started selling Italian pastries and sugar-coated candy almonds.
It was sold to private equity firm L Catterton in 2012, after
the founder's son, Nello Ferrara, died.
Under L Catterton's ownership, Ferrara merged with another
of the buyout firm's portfolio companies, Farley's & Sathers
Candy company. Farley's & Sathers had been an acquirer of many
candy brands from larger candy companies, including sugar-coated
jelly brand Chuckles from Hershey Co.
L Catterton also brought in new executive teams and focused
on innovation, including new flavors and packaging designs.
Cinnamon-flavored Red Hots, for example, now come in flavors
such as Kick'n Mango Lime and Dark Chocolate Red Hots.
Over the past four years, sales of Ferrara's branded candy
have grown more than 6 percent, and its major brands, such as
Now & Later, have grown almost 12 percent. Since 2013, its
earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation (EBITDA) have
grown roughly 30 percent.
