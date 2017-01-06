Private equity firm Onex nears deal to acquire Ferrara Candy-sources

Jan 6 Private equity firm Onex Corp is
nearing a deal to acquire Ferrara Candy Co, potentially valuing
one of the largest U.S. makers of non-chocolate confectionary at
close to $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the
matter said.
The deal would be a big bet for the Canadian buyout firm on
Ferrara's increasing clout and pricing power in the seasonal
candy market. It would give it ownership of a bounty of iconic
brands, including Fruit Stripe gum and Now & Later chews.
Onex has prevailed in an auction for Ferrara and is now
negotiating final terms with its owner, private equity firm L
Catterton, the people said on Friday, cautioning that it is
still possible that negotiations break down without a deal.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. L Catterton declined to comment,
while Ferrara and Onex did not respond to requests for comment.
The Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company's origins date
back to 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara started selling Italian
pastries and sugar coated candy almonds. It was sold to private
equity firm L Catterton in 2012, after the founder's son, Nello
Ferrara, died.
Under L Catterton's ownership, Ferrara merged with another
of the buyout firm's portfolio companies, Farley's & Sathers
Candy company. Farley's and Sathers had been an acquirer of many
candy brands from larger candy companies, including sugar coated
jelly brand Chuckles from Hershey Co.
L Catterton also brought in new executive teams and focused
on innovation, including new flavors and packaging design.
Cinnamon-flavored Red Hots, for example, now come in flavors
such as Kick'n Mango Lime and Dark Chocolate Red Hots.
Ferrara competes with other candy companies that include
snickers Mars Inc, whose products include M&Ms and Snickers, and
Hershey Co, whose offerings include its namesake
chocolate kisses and Reese's Pieces.
The broader confectionary industry has struggled in recent
years, as consumer preference have shifted towards healthier
alternatives.
Still, the sector is attractive to private equity firms
because it is less affected by economic downturns and appeals to
consumers of all ages. Because of its consistency, it remains an
important category for retailers, giving brand-owners
negotiating power.
Net sales for Ferrara for the twelve months ending March 31
were approximately $880 million, according to credit ratings
agency Moody's Investors Service Inc.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)