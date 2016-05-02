Marchionne to succeed Felisa as Ferrari CEO

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
MILAN May 2 Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne will also become the luxury carmaker's chief executive after Amedeo Felisa's decision to retire, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Felisa's departure was expected for months after sources told Reuters last August that the executive born in 1946 was getting ready to retire. Felisa, who previously headed product development at Alfa Romeo, joined Ferrari in 1990 and became its CEO in 2008.
Marchionne will assume the CEO responsibilities at the Italian luxury group while retaining his current role as chairman. Felisa will continue to serve on the board of directors as technical advisor to the company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.