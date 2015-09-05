Ferrari CEO will not leave post before IPO - Marchionne

MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 Ferrari Chief Executive
Amedeo Felisa will not leave his post before the luxury
sportscar maker's initial public offering planned for later this
year, the boss of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
said on Saturday.
"He (Felisa) will not leave before the IPO and the question
of succession is one we have to deal with not only with Felisa
but with other key positions inside the group," FCA Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne told journalists on the sidelines of
the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in Monza.
"At the right time we will provide the right solution," he
added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Alan Baldwin, editing by Isla
Binnie)