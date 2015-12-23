Top two Ferrari investors sign pact over 48.8 pct of voting rights

MILAN Dec 23 The top two investors in Ferrari
have signed a shareholder pact giving them a total
voting power of nearly 50 percent to keep firm grip on the
sports car maker after it separates from Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles.
Under the pact Exor, the Agnelli family investment
company, and Piero Ferrari, son of the sports car maker founder,
will consult each other over issues to be discussed at general
shareholders meeting.
In addition, in the case of Ferrari shares transferring to
other investors, Exor will have a pre-emption right to buy the
shares while Piero Ferrari could exercise a right of first
offer, the Agnelli family investment company said in a
statement.
"Now that Ferrari is beginning a new chapter in its story,
our two families have signed this agreement in order to provide
all the stability necessary to guarantee Ferrari's strength and
its uniqueness for the future," Exor's Chairman and CEO John
Elkann said.
After the separation from Fiat Chrysler, Exor will own
approximately 23.5 percent in the sports car maker, equal to
33.4 percent of voting rights, while Piero Ferrari will have 10
percent of the capital, or 15.4 percent of the voting rights.
The agreement will have an initial duration of five years.
FCA created a Dutch-registered holding company for Ferrari
and listed its shares on Wall Street in October. Ferrari will
debut on Milan bourse on Jan. 4 in a secondary listing.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)