Ferrari IPO could come by end of year

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Ferrari started rolling toward its long-awaited initial public offering on Thursday by filing documents with the SEC that could see the IPO hit the market by the end of the year.

The Italian luxury brand filed for a 10% float, which could come by late 2015 after a regulatory review, with the remaining 90% likely to be spun off from Fiat Chrysler early next year.

Ferrari is seen as a premium asset, viewed by some as worth roughly US$9bn on its own - versus the current US$20bn market cap of Fiat itself - which suggests an IPO of around US$1bn.

"There will be a lot of debate on the valuation," one banking source told IFR.

"Ferrari controls the number of cars it produces, so they have power to set prices. Ferrari is the epitome of absolute luxury."

Though it shipped just 7,255 cars in 2014, many of its high-end models retail for more than 1m.

Including sales of Ferrari-licensed products and theme parks, the unit generated net earnings last year of 265m on revenue of 2.76bn.

The company mandated Swiss bank UBS as the global coordinator for the IPO. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne was previously vice chairman of the board at UBS.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander are also on the deal as joint bookrunners, though Ferrari surprised some in the market by leaving off JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

The latter two banks led a US$3.45bn equity-linked financing for Fiat in December, and could be brought in later when the underwriting syndicate for the IPO is expanded.

That financing was designed to facilitate liquidity for its eventual listing on the NYSE. (Reporting by Stephen Lacey; Editing by Marc Carnegie)