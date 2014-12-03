Ferrari unveils new hybrid prototype for test clients

MILAN Dec 3 Ferrari's test-drive clients will
be able to try out a 1,050 horsepower prototype hybrid car from
next year, the unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Wednesday, heralding another attempt to boost
performance of its supercars.
The FXX-K - based on Ferrari's 1-million-euro first hybrid
LaFerrari - will be unveiled at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu
Dhabi this weekend at a celebration of the end of Ferrari's
racing season.
The new prototype combines a 860-horsepower V12 engine with
an electric motor that will deliver an additional 190
horsepower, Ferrari said in a statement.
Not having to meet road certification standards or racing
regulations, the vehicle has been equipped with some special
technology and will be tried in a two-year test programme.
The FXX-K will never be used in competition, the company added.
Fiat Chrysler plans to spin off Ferrari from the group next
year to reduce its debt pile and raise funds for an ambitious
five-year business plan.
The FXX-K will be the first new model unveiled by Ferrari
since Sergio Marchionne, also the chief executive of Fiat
Chrysler, in October replaced Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as
chairman of the luxury sportscar group.
Ferrari plans to build a few dozen of the FXX-K model, whose
price tag should be around 2.5 million euros ($3.08 million),
although no official value had been released yet.
(1 US dollar = 0.8120 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)