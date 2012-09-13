Ferrari says H1 net profit up 10 pct on record sales

MILAN, Sept 13 Italian high performance sports
car maker Ferrari, a unit of Fiat, said on Thursday its
net profit rose 10 percent in the first half, as it registered
record revenues and number of cars delivered.
Ferrari said it earned a net profit of 100.8 million euros
($129.9 million), as revenue rose 11.9 percent to 1.20 billion
euros. It sold a record 3,664 cars, and had a net cash position
of 895 million euros.
Sales in the U.S., its main market, rose 17 percent to 851
cars, and accounted for 23 percent of worldwide sales. Sales in
Italy, however, fell by 164 cars to 187 cars in the first half,
"as a result of the financial crisis and the introduction of new
taxes."