Ferrari prices IPO at $52 a share, top of expected range -source

Oct 20 Ferrari NV raised $893 million
in its initial public offering, pricing it at the top of
expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The IPO was priced in New York on Tuesday at $52 per share,
the top of the previously indicated range of $48 to $52 per
share, the person said. The IPO gives Ferrari a market
capitalization of around $9.8 billion.
The source asked not to be identified because the pricing
details of the IPO were not yet public. Ferrari did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)