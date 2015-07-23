Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari files for U.S. IPO

July 23 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari
NV filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of
its common stock.
The company is being spun off from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV .
UBS Investment Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch and Santander are
underwriting the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1IfB1vn)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Ferrari intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange. The company set a nominal fundraising target of
$100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)