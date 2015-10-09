Ferrari's U.S. IPO to raise as much as $900 mln

Oct 9 Ferrari, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its U.S. IPO was priced at $48-$52 per share.

The offering of 17.2 million shares is expected to raise up to $900 million.

The luxury car maker expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RACE." (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)