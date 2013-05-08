Ferrari says to cut 2013 output to preserve brand

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
MARANELLO, Italy May 8 Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari will cut production to less than 7,000 vehicles in 2013 to preserve its brand exclusivity, its chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said.
Ferrari, owned by Fiat, has no plans for an initial share offering, Montezemolo said on Wednesday.
"The decision we have made to sell fewer cars this year despite stronger sales is due to protect brand's exclusivity," Montezemolo.
Last year, Ferrari sold 7,318 cars. In the first four months of this year, revenues grew 4 percent to 551 million euros.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.