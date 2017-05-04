Ferrari Q1 beats expectations, shares rise 3 pct

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
MILAN May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.
Ferrari said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in January-March rose to 242 million euros ($265 million), above a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate consensus of 222 million euros.
Quarterly revenues were up 22 percent to 821 million euros, above expectations of 767 million euros, helped by sales of its 12 cylinder models such as the GTC4Lusso and the newly-launched LaFerrari Aperta hybrid convertible. ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.