Ferrari Q2 core earnings rise 24 pct, confirms guidance
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 上午9点41分 / 1 天前

Ferrari Q2 core earnings rise 24 pct, confirms guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a 24 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and kept its full-year guidance disappointing some investors who had expected it to lift its outlook.

Milan-listed shares in the company extended their losses after the release, with the stock down 2.7 percent by 0931 GMT.

Ferrari said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in April-June rose to 270 million euros, in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 271 million euros.

Quarterly revenues were up 14 percent to 920 million euros, also matching expectations, helped by sales of its 12 cylinder models such as the GTC4Lusso and the recently-launched LaFerrari Aperta hybrid convertible. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

