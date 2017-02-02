Ferrari Q4 earnings beat forecasts, shares jump 4 pct

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
MILAN Feb 2 Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings and gave a strong guidance for 2017, lifting its shares more than 4 percent.
Ferrari, which was spun off from Fiat Chrysler at the start of last year, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in October-December rose to 251 million euros ($271 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 225 million euros.
Sales were up 12 percent to 836 million euros, above expectations of 815 million euros, helped by sales of its 12 cylinder models such as the GTC4Lusso and the newly launched LaFerrari Aperta.
For 2017, Ferrari forecast an adjusted EBITDA of more than 950 million euros, sales above 3.3 billion euros and net debt falling to around 500 million euros from 653 million euros at the end of last year.
Analysts had forecast a 2017 adjusted EBITDA of 921 million euros and sales of 3.29 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.