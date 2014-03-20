Michigan seeks subpoenas on Ferrellgas propane price hikes-report

March 20 The Michigan attorney general is
seeking civil subpoenas against propane company Ferrellgas
Partners LP and its affiliate in an investigation into
customer complaints about price hikes, the Detroit News reported
on Thursday.
According to the paper, the attorney general filed a
petition seeking the subpoenas on Wednesday in Saginaw County
Circuit Court.
"Michigan families have enough rising costs to worry about
without being concerned that they may be taken advantage of by
their energy supplier," Bill Schuette, the Michigan attorney
general, said in a statement, according to the report.
"We are prepared to take legal action if it is determined
that state law has been broken," Schuette said, the paper
reported.
Officials at Ferrellgas and Schuette's office were not
immediately available for comment.
Propane prices in January soared to a record high near $5 a
gallon in January as Arctic weather in the Midwest led to tight
supplies and distribution problems.
Schuette's office said it has received 65 complaints about
Overland Park, Kansas-based Ferrellgas Inc and its affiliate,
Best Propane. They included allegations of excessive propane
pricing and misrepresenting the price to consumers, the paper
said.
