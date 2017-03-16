Nutella maker Ferrero buys U.S. confectioner Fannie May

MILAN, March 16 Nutella maker Ferrero has signed
a deal to buy U.S. confectioner Fannie May from online retailer
1-800-FLOWERS.COM for $115 million in a move to
strengthen the Italian company's presence in the overseas
market, they said in a joint statement.
Fannie May, founded in Chicago in 1920, makes chocolate
bars, praline and chocolate snacks that are sold mainly through
1-800-FLOWERS.COM.
"The United States represents an important market with a
high growth potential for Ferrero and we are excited to support
the development of a great American brand," Ferrero Chief
Executive Giovanni Ferrero said in a statement on Thursday.
The United States is the fifth-biggest market for the
Italian group, whose total revenue was 10 billion euros ($10.7
billion) in the financial year ended in August.
As part of the deal, Ferrero said it would sign a commercial
partnership with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to offer some of its and
Fannie May's products on the online platform.
($1 = 0.9318 euros)
