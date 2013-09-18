UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo looks beyond Ukraine with stake in Brazilian miner

LONDON, Sept 18 Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo paid $80 million for a stake in unlisted Brazilian miner Ferrous Resources, as the firm takes its first step outside Ukraine.

The FTSE 250 company, which stated in 2011 it wanted to move beyond Ukraine, said in a statement it had taken a 14.4 percent stake in the Brazilian firm which plans to expand iron ore production in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais.

The stake gives Ferrexpo a foothold in the country of its main pellet-making competitor, mining major Vale, while reducing its dependence on Ukraine.

Ferrexpo's move follows that of commodities trader Glencore , which took an unspecified stake in Ferrous earlier this year.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, is weighing up whether to build an extra processing plant in Ukraine to eventually take production capacity to 20 million tonnes.

The company, which has two mines in production, has a target of 12 million tonnes of pellet production for 2014. Last year the miner produced 9.69 million tonnes of pellets.

It is due to make a decision by the end of year on its expansion in Ukraine and analysts at Investec said the Brazilian acquisition could influence that decision.

Ferrexpo has said it is owed around $300 million in VAT refunds by the Ukrainian government.

Ferrous Resources, which currently produces around 5 million tonnes per annum, has permission to expand to 15 million tonnes but has struggled to get the funding having twice failed to raise capital through offerings.

Ferrexpo wants to increase both its production and grade of iron pellets, which are used to produce premium steel products such as automobiles, so it can export to places like the growing Middle East market where strict grade controls are in place.

Shares in Ferrexpo have fallen 26 percent so far in 2013, hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in China, the main market for iron ore.