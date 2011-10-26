REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ferro Q3 misses Street view, cuts FY outlook

(Refiles to fix typo in bullet points)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.27

* Q3 rev $546 mln vs est $572.8 mln

* Lowers 2011 sales and earnings outlook

* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $0.70-$0.80 vs est $1.08

* Sees 2011 sales at $2.15-$2.20 bln vs est $2.31 bln

Oct 26 Chemicals and coatings company Ferro Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, as sales of conductive pastes used on solar cells halved, and lowered its 2011 outlook below market expectations, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

For the full year, the Cleveland, Ohio-based company now expects to earn 70-80 cents a share, before items, on sales of $2.15-$2.20 billion, down from its earlier estimate of $1.08-$1.18 a share on sales of $2.30-$2.35 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.08 a share on revenue of $2.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The reduced sales forecast is primarily due to lower sales expectations for electronic materials products, including conductive pastes, metal powders, surface finishing products.

Weakening economic conditions, particularly in Europe and the United States, also caused the outlook cut, the company said.

July-September net income was $18.2 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million, or 4 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, Ferro earned 23 cents a share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $546 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 27 cents a share on revenue of $572.8 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $535 million, closed at $6.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)