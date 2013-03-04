A. Schulman offers to buy Ferro for $563 million

March 4 Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc
offered to buy peer Ferro Corp for $563 million in cash
and stock to add products used in markets such as construction,
automotive, appliances, electronics and household furnishings.
A. Schulman's offer of $6.50 per share includes cash of
$3.25 and the rest in shares, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
The offer is at a 25 percent premium to Ferro's closing
price of $5.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Ferro shares jumped 28 percent to $6.65 in trading before
the bell.
The offer is valued at about of $855 million including debt,
A. Schulman said.