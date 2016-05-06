Ferro Corp taps Lazard to explore sale-sources

May 6 Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp , which makes glass-based coatings, pigments and polishing materials, has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An auction for Ferro is in the second round of bidding, and has attracted interest from other companies and private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Ferro and Lazard representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)