Ferrovial sells remaining stake in Intervial Chile

MADRID Nov 16 Spain's Ferrovial has reached an agreement to sell its remaining 40 percent of a Chilean toll roads operator to Colombia's ISA for 160 million euros ($216 million), the builder said on Wednesday, progressing with an asset sell-off programme to cut debt.

Ferrovial sold 60 percent of its stake in Intervial Chile to ISA in September, 2010, when both companies agreed on an option on the remaining 40 percent.

"This is positive for Ferrovial, which continues to make asset disposals," an Espirito Santo analyst said in a note to clients.

The sale will generate an estimated 116 million-euro capital gain for Ferrovial, the analyst said, adding that it may go towards financing its Cintra motorway subsidiary's projects under construction in Texas.

Ferrovial's shares were up 1.7 percent at 9.14 euros, tracking a 2 percent gain on Spain's blue chip index. ($1=0.739 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)