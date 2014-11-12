Morgan Stanley says placing 3.11 percent of Spain's Ferrovial

MADRID Nov 12 Morgan Stanley said on
Wednesday it was placing 23 million shares, or 3.11 percent, of
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, worth 365
million euros (455 million US dollar) at current market prices.
In a statement, Morgan Stanley said that alongside
Mediobanca as a bookrunner, it would sell the shares in the
market within the next day.
The shares had been used to cover a derivatives operation
which Mediobanca carried out on behalf of a client.
(1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)