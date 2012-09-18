Fertilizer makers bank on US farm recovery from drought

* See farmers aiming to cash in on high grain prices
* Some analysts say companies too optimistic
By Rod Nickel
Sept 18 Some of the world's biggest fertilizer
companies are banking that the aftermath of the worst U.S.
drought in 56 years will boost sales, as U.S. farmers seek to
cash in on high crop prices.
Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures hit all-time
high prices this summer, as the drought slashed U.S. harvest
estimates to the smallest in 6 and 9 years, respectively.
Those high prices may carry into next spring's North
American planting season, depending on how South American crops
fare in the meantime, leaving farmers with a strong incentive to
maximize crop production by applying yield-boosting fertilizer,
the companies said.
"This is a great time to be in the North American fertilizer
business," said Stephen Wilson, chief executive of
Illinois-based CF Industries Holdings Inc, the world's
second biggest producer of nitrogen fertilizer and also a key
producer of phosphate, on Tuesday.
Nitrogen, a key nutrient for growing corn and wheat, must be
applied every year, because it is not retained in the soil,
Wilson said at the Scotiabank Agriculture, Fertilizers and
Chemicals conference in Toronto, where several top fertilizer
companies discussed the U.S. drought's ramifications.
Potash has more staying power than nitrogen, however, and
lower crop production in the Midwest this year could potentially
leave enough of the crop nutrient in the soil that farmers can
scrimp on applications for next year.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan , the biggest global potash
producer, expects U.S. farmers will not risk missing a chance to
fully cash in on high grain prices.
Instead, they may take notice of reduced U.S. applications
of potash over the past decade relative to the amount coming out
of the soil through crops, said Wayne Brownlee, chief financial
officer at Potash Corp.
"There's not a big cushion there to rely on. We're not
seeing particular signs of caution (from farmers)."
The United States, the biggest grower of corn and
second-biggest producer of soybeans this year, is a key consumer
of potash, along with China, India and Brazil.
Russia's Uralkali OAO, the second-biggest potash
producer by capacity, also expects high prices to motivate
farmers, but isn't dismissing the possibility that there will be
ample potash left in the ground.
"It's difficult to conclude whether that is true or not,"
Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner told the conference.
"Scientifically, that is possible of course."
Unlike North American fertilizer companies, Uralkali depends
on U.S. sales for only 10 percent of its total sales.
CF Industries is hoping for rain to soften up the parched
ground enough to allow farmers to easily apply ammonia nitrogen
this autumn, Wilson said. But he sees farmers eventually coming
around.
"If for reasons of weather we have a little less movement in
the fall, we'll make up for it with ammonia or other nitrogen
products in the spring."
But industry analyst David Asbridge, president of NPK
Fertilizer Advisory Services, said the companies are too
optimistic, because farmers simply won't need to add as much
nutrients to the soil as in other years.
He expects U.S. crop usage of potash and phosphate to dip
5-7 percent in 2013, while nitrogen demand eases 1 percent.
"Traditional theory is high corn prices mean more corn
acreage, which means more fertilizer demand, which means higher
fertilizer prices. I think this is going to be a year where we
see that theory is shot," Asbridge said in an interview.
Analyst Robert Winslow, who covers Potash Corp and Agrium
Inc for National Bank Financial, sees the
drought as positive for fertilizer companies for the next two to
three quarters, thanks to high grain prices stimulating sowing
of a robust global grain acreage.
But record-high grain prices are likely unsustainable.
"The risk now is to the downside for the (fertilizer)
stocks," Winslow said.
What can't be forgotten is that U.S. farmers' bottom line
remains attractive, with insurance protecting many
drought-affected growers and high grain prices boosting income
for others said Mike Wilson, chief executive of Agrium.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company produces potash, nitrogen
and phosphate, and also owns the biggest U.S. farm retail supply
network.
"The grower is doing very well, cash-wise," Wilson said.
"When the grower's making this kind of money ... you want to
maximize yields and that's when they come to us."