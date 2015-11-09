Anbang Insurance to buy Fidelity & Guaranty in a $1.57 bln deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.57 billion.
Anbang said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Fidelity for $26.80 per share,a premium of 3 percent to the stock's Friday close.
HRG Group Inc, majority stockholder of Fidelity, has approved the merger, Anbang said on Monday. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.