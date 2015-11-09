UPDATE 2-China's Anbang Insurance to buy U.S. insurer Fidelity & Guaranty

* Anbang offers $26.80/shr

* Offer 3 pct premium to Fidelity & Guaranty's Friday close

* Deal expected to close in 2nd qtr 2016 (Adds analyst comment, details)

Nov 9 Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.57 billion as Chinese insurers seek to expand into the United States.

Privately held Anbang said on Monday it would pay $26.80 per share, a premium of 3 percent to the stock's Friday close.

Fidelity & Guaranty's stock was down 1 percent at $25.98 in early trading.

Financial holding company HRG Group Inc, Fidelity & Guaranty Life's majority stockholder, has approved the deal, which would make Anbang one of the largest insurers by market share in fixed-indexed annuity products in the United States.

HRG's shares were up slightly at $13.11.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.

"The deal is too small for anti-trust issues, but there could be regulatory hurdles as the deal will have to be cleared by a number of state regulators in the U.S.," Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome told Reuters.

"There has been a broad trend of consolidation within the insurance space. It could accelerate this year," he added.

Anbang and other Chinese insurers including Fosun International Ltd have launched some $6.1 billion of overseas deals this year as they seek to diversify.

Beijing-based Anbang acquired New York's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel earlier this year from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc for $1.95 billion.

In July, White Mountains Insurance agreed to sell its property and casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to a unit of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion.

Fosun completed in May the acquisition of the remaining 80 percent interest that it did not already own in Ironshore Inc for $1.84 billion.

Jefferies & Co and Credit Suisse were financial advisers to Fidelity & Guaranty, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was legal adviser.

Anbang was advised by Evercore ISI and Debevoise & Plimpton, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was legal adviser. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)