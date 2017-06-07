UPDATE 3-Malaysian anti-graft body to probe corruption claims at Felda Global Ventures

* Gov't appoints former minister to look into suspension of
CEO, other execs
* Turmoil comes ahead of expected election this year
* Felda's small landholders are key vote bank
* FGV shares have plunged since 2012 IPO
* CIMB downgrades FGV citing uncertainties
By Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 A management crisis at
Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV)
deepened on Wednesday with the national anti-graft agency saying
it will soon investigate several company officials for alleged
corruption and abuse of power.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's office also got
involved in what has become a public boardroom battle, asking a
former cabinet minister to look into the suspension of FGV's top
executives.
Turmoil at FGV - whose biggest shareholder is state-owned
Felda - could hurt Najib, who government sources say is expected
to call elections later this year. Its shareholders, many of
them small landowners, form a key vote bank for Najib's ruling
alliance in battleground states.
The board of FGV, the world's third-largest palm oil
plantation operator, suspended its chief executive and chief
financial officer on Tuesday as it investigates transactions at
a subsidiary. Two other directors have also been suspended.
CEO Zakaria Arshad has denied wrongdoing and refused to step
down as instructed by chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, according
to a letter seen by Reuters. Zakaria had called on the Malaysian
Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct its own
investigation.
The anti-corruption agency is looking into FGV following
Tuesday's developments and an investigation will be opened as
soon as possible, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Azam Baki told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are looking into claims of graft and possible abuse of
power involving several officials," he said, declining to name
the officials or give specifics on the claims.
KEY VOTE BANK
The Malaysian government appointed Idris Jala as an
independent party "to establish the facts of the case" regarding
the suspension of the four executives and "recommend the way
forward", according to a statement from the PM's office.
Idris, who served as a minister in the PM's department, is
known as a turnaround specialist in Malaysia. As chief executive
of Malaysia Airlines in 2006, he returned the national carrier
to profitability by cutting costs and thousands of jobs.
Solving the public spat would be critical for Najib and
FGV's controlling shareholder Felda, or Federal Land Development
Authority.
Felda "settlers", or land owners, are the majority voters in
at least 54 of the 222 seats in the parliament. They own shares
in FGV, which raised over $3 billion in one of the world's
biggest listings of 2012.
The shares have dropped 70 percent since that stock market
launch, hurting settlers who have also complained about delayed
payments from Felda, which buys the palm fruit the settlers
produce in their land.
Shares of FGV fell about 1 percent initially on Wednesday
before rebounding to close up 2.5 percent. They had declined 6
percent on Tuesday, falling at one point to their lowest in five
months.
Earlier this year, settlers had also expressed doubts about
Felda's $505 million purchase of a non-controlling stake in PT
Eagle High Plantations Tbh, owned by one of
Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, the Rajawali Group.
Plantation analysts said the purchase price was steep by some
valuation measures.
FOCUSED ON RESTRUCTURING
Zakaria was perceived by FGV shareholders as someone who was
focused on restructuring efforts and improving the share's
value, according to industry analysts.
He took over in April last year from Mohd Emir Mavani
Abdullah, who was replaced after a failed initial attempt in
2015 to buy the Eagle High stake.
Since then, Zakaria has said FGV will rationalise its
operations to address its "structural and financial issues".
The FGV board said a deal with Dubai-based palm oil buyer
Safitex was at the heart of the company's internal
investigation.
In a statement on Wednesday, the FGV board said a
PricewaterhouseCoopers' audit showed that Safitex's debt to an
FGV subsidiary, Delima Oil Products, had grown from $8.3 million
at the end of 2015 to $11.7 million in 2016.
"Management had continuously represented that the balance
would be fully recoverable," FGV said. Instead, it grew to
exceed the allocated credit limit for the financial year ended
Dec. 31, 2016, it said.
After receiving the PwC report, the board then instructed
internal auditors to probe the matter and they "detected
potential contraventions of group policies", FGV said.
Brokerage CIMB on Wednesday downgraded FGV to a "reduce"
rating from "hold", saying the suspension of the CEO and CFO for
an indefinite period of time will lead to uncertainties about
its direction.
