2013年 4月 5日

BRIEF-US appeals court lets FHFA pursue case vs UBS over Fannie, Freddie losses

April 5 * U.S. appeals court rejects UBS AG bid to dismiss fhfa lawsuit over

fannie mae, freddie mac mortgage losses -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says fhfa has standing to bring the lawsuit * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says fhfa lawsuit is timely because it

began within 3 years after fhfa became conservator for fannie, freddie
