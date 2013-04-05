U.S. appeals court greenlights FHFA suit against UBS

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK, April 5 A federal appeals court in New York said on Friday that the Federal Housing Finance Agency can proceed with its lawsuit against UBS AG over mortgage losses at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
In rejecting UBS' request to dismiss the case, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that FHFA's case was timely because it began within three years after the agency became the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The 2nd Circuit also said the FHFA had standing to pursue the case.
The decision upheld a lower court ruling that also rejected UBS' bid to dismiss the lawsuit.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. UBS Americas Inc et al, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-3207.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.