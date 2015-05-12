Nomura, RBS face $805 million damages after U.S. ruling -lawyer

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 A U.S. judge's ruling that
Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc made false statements selling mortgage-backed
securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in a
judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S. regulator's lawyer said
on Tuesday.
Philippe Selendy, a lawyer for the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, gave his estimate of the final judgment's amount a day
after U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan found the
banks liable for conduct preceding the 2008 financial crisis.
Cote's 361-page ruling left unclear the exact amount to be
recovered by the FHFA, which has acted as conservator for Fannie
and Freddie since the government took them over in 2008.
Selendy said in an email, however, that he expected the
judgment to total about $805 million, plus attorney's fees and
costs. A proposed judgment is expected to be filed in court
Friday.
"The exhaustive opinion of the court, after a full trial on
the merits, decisively puts to rest the myth that bankers'
misconduct was not a driving force behind the crisis," said
Selendy, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
While the banks would have to pay the FHFA $805 million,
they would receive the mortgage bonds in exchange, which a
defense expert witness at trial estimated were worth $434
million to $479 million as of March 26.
Representatives for Nomura and RBS declined to comment.
Nomura has said it will appeal Cote's ruling.
The lawsuit was the first to reach trial of 18 filed by the
regulator in 2011 over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed
securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA has obtained nearly $17.9 billion in settlements
from institutions that include Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG.
Those deals followed adverse rulings by Cote.
Following a non-jury trial, Cote ruled against Nomura, which
sponsored $2 billion of securities sold to Fannie and Freddie,
and RBS, which underwrote four of the deals.
"The offering documents did not correctly describe the
mortgage loans," Cote wrote. "The magnitude of falsity,
conservatively measured, is enormous."
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)