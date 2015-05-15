Nomura, RBS must pay $806 mln in mortgage bond case-U.S. judge

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
NEW YORK May 15 A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to pay a collective $806 million for making false statements in selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan entered the judgment after finding the banks liable on Monday following a non-jury bench trial in a lawsuit by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.