US judge rules for FHFA over Nomura in mortgage bond lawsuit

NEW YORK May 11 A federal judge on Monday ruled
that Nomura Holdings Inc misled Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac by making false statements about the
quality of mortgages that backed securities it sold.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled in favor
of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, following a non-jury trial that
ended last month.
"The offering documents did not correctly describe the
mortgage loans," the judge wrote in a 361-page decision. "The
magnitude of falsity, conservatively measured, is enormous."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)