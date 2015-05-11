UPDATE 2-Nomura misled Fannie, Freddie on mortgage bonds, U.S. judge finds

(Updates with further details on ruling, comment from Nomura)
NEW YORK May 11 A U.S. judge on Monday ruled
that Nomura Holdings Inc made false statements in
selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled for the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, in a ruling that could allow the U.S. regulator
to recover around $450 million.
Cote, who presided over a non-jury trial, said the FHFA was
entitled to judgment against Nomura and the Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc, which underwrote some of the $2 billion in
mortgage-backed securities, in light of misstatements they made
in offering documents.
"The offering documents did not correctly describe the
mortgage loans," the judge wrote in a 361-page decision. "The
magnitude of falsity, conservatively measured, is enormous."
The exact amount of damages to be awarded was unclear. Cote
ordered the FHFA to submit a proposed judgment with updated
damages figures based on her ruling by Friday.
But Cote, citing figures previously submitted, said the FHFA
was entitled to $624.4 million, minus over $178 million in
payments it received since launching the lawsuit in 2011.
The FHFA, which has acted as conservator for Fannie and
Freddie since the government took them over in 2008, welcomed
the ruling, which nonetheless appeared to deliver less than the
$1 billion it sought at trial.
"It is clear the court found that the facts presented by
FHFA were convincing," FHFA General Counsel Alfred Pollard said
in a statement.
Tokyo-based Nomura said in a statement that it plans to
appeal, saying it was "confident that it was consistently
candid, transparent and professional in all of its dealings with
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac."
A spokeswoman for RBS declined comment.
The lawsuit was the first to reach trial out of 18 the
regulator filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA previously obtained nearly $17.9 billion in
settlements with banks including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by Cote.
The seven deals at issue in Nomura's case were issued from
2005 to 2007. Nomura was the securities' sponsor, and RBS
underwrote four of the deals.
In her ruling, Cote said the securities sold to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac "were supported by loans for which the
underwriting process had failed," with deals comprised of 45
percent to 59 percent "materially defective" mortgages.
Nomura's lawyers countered that any losses incurred by
Fannie and Freddie were not the banks' fault and were due to
overall market conditions.
But Cote said the banks "have not quantified the loss that
they say is due to macroeconomic factors."
Nor did the banks deny that "there is a link between the
securitization frenzy associated with those shoddy practices and
the very macroeconomic factors that they say caused the losses
to the certificates," she wrote.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
