瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 12日 星期二 16:13 BJT

Fiat says to launch bond in Swiss francs

MILAN Nov 12 Italian carmaker Fiat said in a statement on Tuesday it will issue a benchmark bond in Swiss francs.

The final terms of the offer will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Louise Ireland)

