UPDATE 1-Italy's Fiat launches 2016 7.75 pct 600 mln euro bond

MILAN, July 11 Italian carmaker Fiat's Fiat Finance unit was forced to cut the size of a bond it sold on Wednesday to 600 million euros from an intended benchmark of 750 million after demand on the secondary market sent yields soaring.

Banks handling the sale received orders for 1.3 billion euros, for a yield at just over 7 percent. Fiat Finance priced the bond at 7.75 percent, at par, at 677.5 basis points over midswap, the leads said.

"The deal had seemed to offer a much different performance: I had expected almost a billion euros and a yield just over 7 percent," said a dealer.

Instead, as soon as the bond issue was announced early on Wednesday, investors started selling Fiat's older bonds on the scondary market "to make room for the new one," the dealer said, and sales continued all morning, forcing yields higher.

"At that point the issuer was forced to raise the bar on its yield for the new bond, accepting a smaller size," said a person close to the deal.

As a result, Fiat saw its lending costs increase even as the spread between Italian and German government bonds narrowed to 455 basis points.

For example, Fiat's 7 percent five-year bond issued in March, which was yielding 6.8 percent last night, rose to over 7 percent after the new bond announcement and hit 7.37 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

"Fiat bond prices had been improving for the past 10 days," said another dealer. "The market is very volatile right now, especially for junk issuers like Fiat."

Fiat is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB by Fitch.

Banks handling the transaction were Bank of America, BNP, Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.